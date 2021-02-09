Authorities said an intoxicated driver traveling the wrong way on the highway led officers on a pursuit from Dubuque into Grant County, Wis., before crashing.
Donald A. Houselog, 72, of rural Dubuque, was arrested at 3 a.m. Sunday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on charges of eluding and second-offense operating while intoxicated.
Court documents state that Houselog was traveling north in the southbound lane of U.S. 52/61/151 in the area of Jones Street at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday when officers attempted a traffic stop. Houselog disregarded police emergency lights and sirens, with his vehicle “swerving all over the road” and almost causing multiple crashes before he proceeded across the Dubuque-Wisconsin Bridge into Grant County.
He lost control of the vehicle, which traveled into the median and struck a snowbank.
Houselog initially failed to comply with orders to exit the vehicle. Grant County Sheriff’s Department deputies broke the front driver’s side and front passenger’s side windows to gain access and remove Houselog.
Houselog was transported to MercyOne for medical treatment.
“While at the hospital, Houselog admitted that he was intoxicated,” documents state.