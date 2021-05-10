A renowned violinist, songwriter and dancer whose videos on YouTube have amassed more than 3 billion views will take the stage in Dubuque.
Lindsey Stirling will perform at 7 p.m. Monday, July 5, at Five Flags Center, the venue announced today.
Tickets for the show go on sale at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, at the Five Flags box office and Ticketmaster.com.
All four of Stirling's albums have reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart, and she has nearly 13 million followers on YouTube. Additionally, a book she wrote with her sister was aNew York Times Bestseller.
She also was the runner-up on Season 25 of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” with partner Mark Ballas.