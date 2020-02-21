DES MOINES — Republicans on the Iowa Senate State Government Committee on Thursday approved a bill that, in part, freezes energy conservation requirements in the state building code at the current standards, which are eight years old.
The bill is a multi-faceted attempt to consolidate or eliminate various government regulations, from those over private investigation agencies to elevator installation. Included is a piece that requires any energy conservation requirements for home construction “shall be cost- effective.” To determine that, the state building code commissioner and advisory board must compare the financial costs and benefits of the requirement on several considerations.
During the committee meeting Thursday, Iowa Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, said the goal was to protect homeowners from federal regulations that would prove costly.
“Coming down the pipeline from various entities above us in the federal system are building codes that I would categorize as social engineering somewhat, extreme environmental activism and also a potential favor-giving to industries that manufacture products used in energy efficiencies,” he said.
The energy conservation standards and requirements he predicted would include mandatory electric-car-charging ports and would make a home “unaffordable,” especially for people building their first homes.
The bill passed the committee along party lines. Democrats on the committee — including Sen. Pam Jochum, of Dubuque — focused on two issues.
The first is environmental, with Jochum calling it a “Scorch the Earth” bill.
“We need to reduce our carbon footprint, not continue on the path that we’re on,” she said after the meeting.
Next to her at the conference table was Iowa Sen. Eric Giddens, D-Cedar Falls, who also is University of Northern Iowa’s energy education and outreach coordinator.
“We know that the best strategies we have to address climate change are to make our buildings — homes and other commercial buildings — more energy-efficient,” he said. “This is the lowest hanging fruit in addressing that issue.”
Giddens also voiced concerns that the measure actually would increase costs for owners in the long run.
“If we continue to build substandard, energy-inefficient housing, the energy costs for folks to live in that house for years to come will be high,” he said.
Jochum shared those concerns.
“They want to be able to build cheaper homes,” she said. “All right, I get that. But in the long run, you’ll end up paying more as a homeowner because you’ve got to heat it, the windows aren’t good, it’s not up to energy standards. It’s really a step back from what we should be doing.”
The bill now is eligible for consideration by the full Senate.