Current and former elected officials who represented Dubuque County in Washington, D.C., toured the Dupaco Voices site Thursday.
Former Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Nussle, now the president and CEO of the Credit Union National Association, joined Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, at the soon-to-be Millwork District home of Dupaco Community Credit Union.
Nussle, who also served in President George W. Bush’s Office of Management and Budget, represented the Dubuque region in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1991 to 2007. He said Dupaco is a “rising superstar” among credit unions nationwide and that the Voices building project was indicative of that.
“They’re doubling down on the Dubuque neighborhoods, the foundation of Dubuque, the legacy, what made Dubuque the bedrock of northeast Iowa,” Nussle said. “Dupaco is saying, ‘Let’s make that come alive again,’ by taking a historic building (about which) some may say, ‘Tear it down.’ They’re saying ‘No. It’s historic. It’s in the neighborhood where we started. Let’s double down and come back.’”
Much work has been done to the building already.
Most of the interior brick walls have been cleaned and returned to their original appearance. Some of the big, wooden ceiling beams have been reclaimed from a warehouse in Racine, Wis., and installed to replace some that had deteriorated.
The first load of 250-plus windows — 1,400 pounds apiece, according to Dupaco Chief Marketing Officer David Klavitter — arrived in the last week.
Project developer John Gronen reminded both Finkenauer and Nussle how crucial state and historic tax credits have been so far in the Dupaco Voices project.
“Here in Iowa, especially, specifically, the tax credits are absolutely essential,” Gronen said. “This building would have been torn down. But we almost lost (historic tax credits) a couple of years ago during tax reform.”
Nussle acknowledged how crucial the credits had been to the project.
“It’s a catalyst,” he said. “It doesn’t pay for it, but it’s the supercharge that gets the momentum going. It’s not the garden, but it’s a seed. And this is an example of the right kind of use for that credit.”
But, Nussle — who told the group that several federal budgets had come and gone since he had his hands on one — said it is impossible to say if the federal tax credits are safe in coming years.
Finkenauer said she would be fighting for these credits in the future.
“After four years at the state level and these last nine months in Congress, I have a lot of practice fighting for historic tax credits, making sure folks at those levels understand how important these are for the revitalization of our communities,” she said. “This is part of my job. Making sure Washington knows how important these are.”
The visit was a reunion of sorts for Nussle and Finkenauer. In 2006, Finkenauer worked for Nussle as a page during his final term in the U.S. House.
Nussle said he wasn’t sure if he could accomplish what he did during his time in Washington in today’s environment.
“It’s just so different,” he said.
But he said he is proud of Finkenauer’s work so far.
“I was in the room when she was sworn in,” Nussle said. “I wanted to show that support. I was a Republican in Congress. She is a Democrat in Congress. But that shouldn’t always matter. There’s a lot more people can get done together than people think. Unfortunately, that gets lost in the poisonous atmosphere that gets created.”
The two representatives also aren’t necessarily representing all the same people.
From 1991 to 2003, Nussle represented what was Iowa’s Second Congressional District. After redistricting — which dropped the number of total U.S. House members allocated to Iowa from five to four — Nussle represented the First Congressional District.
Finkenauer spoke to the economic benefit the project has had and will have.
“Dupaco’s always been about working families,” she said. “It’s not only about the building being built. It’s about the jobs this brings through the community now and once it’s built.”
Klavitter said he thought the project followed Dupaco’s history, not only in returning to the Millwork District, but also with the grit he said first built the credit union and led to its growth over the years.
“This is something this gritty, trouble-making Dupaco would do,” he said.
The Dupaco Voices building is set to open next fall, according to Gronen.