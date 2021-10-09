PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Hope Lane has always felt a strong connection with the elderly community.
“I like making them smile, making their lives easier, catering to their needs,” she said. “Anything I can do to help them, it makes me happy.”
The 28-year-old, a certified nursing assistant at Edenbrook of Platteville, was recently honored with a statewide award for her services.
Each year, the Wisconsin Health Care Association and Wisconsin Center for Assisted Living honor a select group of long-term care providers across the state. This year, “Shining Star” awards were presented to one individual in each of four categories: Administrator/Manager, Director of Nursing, Support Staff and Direct Caregiver.
Lane, who has worked at the Platteville skilled nursing facility for eight years, is the recipient of the 2021 Shining Star Direct Caregiver award.
“It’s really an accomplishment to get that, out of all the nursing homes in Wisconsin,” said Elizabeth Kunde, administrator at Edenbrook of Platteville. “It could be any caregiver, from a nurse to a CNA, so it’s a large pool of people.”
As a CNA, Lane spends her days working hands-on with the facility’s residents. She helps them with daily activities such as getting dressed, eating, using the restroom and more.
“Some of them I’ve taken care of for five or six years, and a lot of them are closer to me than my actual family,” Lane said of the residents.
Kunde nominated Lane for the award earlier this year. She described her employee as “a true team player” who is there at the drop of a hat as soon as she sees a resident’s call light.
“I think her greatest quality is just her ability to just sit there and listen to residents to make sure that their needs are all satisfied before she leaves the room,” Kunde said. “She really takes the time to give that extra care and go above and beyond to make someone feel valued and cherished.”
Lane’s commitment to going the extra mile in support of her residents has been even more crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic. She noted that it was difficult to watch as residents were often unable to receive visitors for extended periods of time.
“All they have is us,” she said, referring to herself and her fellow workers. “I try to make it as nice for them as possible, to get through this.”
Lane accepted her award at a ceremony on Sept. 30 during the 70th Annual WHCA/WiCAL Fall Convention in Elkhart Lake, Wis. She is the second Edenbrook employee to earn one of the statewide awards in recent years, following Director of Nursing Brooke Kemnitzer in 2019.
“I was excited, because I’ve never really won anything,” she said, with a laugh. “... It feels really good to be recognized for the work that I do.”