The chief medical officer of Medical Associates Clinics and Health Plans in Dubuque recently was recognized by a national infectious disease association, even as he continues the local battle against COVID-19.
Dr. Hendrik Schultz was named a fellow by Infectious Diseases Society of America, an honor bestowed on just 199 physicians and scientists in 2021.
As a local infectious disease specialist and a volunteer member of Dubuque County Board of Health, Schultz has been central to the area’s response to the coronavirus. But his focus had been on infectious diseases and their societal impacts for decades before that.
“In my career, I had hoped I would find some interesting connections between infections and autoimmunity,” he said. “I did not expect a pandemic to put ID (infectious disease) in the spotlight. But that is the nature of the field.”
Schultz grew up in the Schleswig-Holstein area of northern Germany, and he began his medical career as a rheumatologist in his native country, studying autoimmune diseases. It was there that he became interested in infections and their transmissions.
“I was interested in how we go from an infection to an autoimmune disease — what are the steps the body takes to get there?” he said.
Unable to find a program in Germany, Schultz made his way to a fellowship at University of Iowa in 2003. There, he trained in HIV medicine, transplant infectious diseases, hospital epidemiology, clinical microbiology and epidemiology in public health, among other areas. Schultz then experienced an event that became particularly helpful lately.
“When you are trained in infectious diseases, you really get a broad spectrum in the subject,” he said. “Also, when I was a fellow, SARS-CoV-1 hit Canada. What I remember was going through what we would do if it spilled over into the United States. A lot of that came into play with the current pandemic.”
One new tool when COVID-19 hit, though, was the speed and amount of information.
“When I started my training in Germany and became interested in ID, I still had to go to the library to pick up articles and find the journals to order online,” he said. “In the pandemic, we had the chance in almost real time to benefit, and have our patients benefit, from the knowledge and experience and insights that other people around the world had in how to treat COVID best.”
Schultz joined Medical Associates in 2010 as a hospitalist. He took over as chief medical officer in August 2020. He joined the county Board of Health in January 2021, appointed by the county Board of Supervisors.
Outgoing County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert said Schultz has played a crucial role during the pandemic, especially in his attention to new data.
“By the time we heard of something elsewhere, he had already studied it and gone through the data and shared it with us,” Lambert said. “Whatever he was looking at, it would present itself in the state of Iowa shortly after. ... And if someone was questioning why we were following one practice over another, Hendrik would investigate that. He would look at both sides of the issue, then explain in easy terminology.”
Schultz said that, largely due to global transportation, COVID-19 will not be the last pandemic. He shared tips for finding good sources in a world with increasingly accessible information.
“A good way to look at it is to see where somebody did their training, what they did, what they published, at what conferences did they speak,” he said. “What is their track record for being dedicated to the field? If I have a person who has one initial paper about something different and is now quoted as an expert, I would have doubts.”