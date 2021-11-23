Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — A dryer fire caused about $5,000 worth of damage at an East Dubuque residence on Sunday night.
The East Dubuque and Menominee-Dunleith fire departments responded to 19365 Ridge Drive after a fire was reported at 9:35 p.m. Sunday.
A press release states that smoke was coming out the front door when firefighters arrived. They found a fire in the dryer and extinguished it.
The release states that the fire is considered accidental.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.