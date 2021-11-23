EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — A dryer fire caused about $5,000 worth of damage at an East Dubuque residence on Sunday night.

The East Dubuque and Menominee-Dunleith fire departments responded to 19365 Ridge Drive after a fire was reported at 9:35 p.m. Sunday.

A press release states that smoke was coming out the front door when firefighters arrived. They found a fire in the dryer and extinguished it.

The release states that the fire is considered accidental.

