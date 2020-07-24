BELLEVUE, Iowa – Bellevue residents still are waiting for their phone service to return since landlines went down on Monday night.
The disruption in phone service was caused when a piece of equipment called a “voice switch” failed, according to Scott Morris, spokesman for Windstream, which provides landline phone service for Bellevue.
Windstream technicians are working to replace the piece of equipment and bring landlines back for Bellevue residents, which Morris anticipated will be completed by the end of the day today.
Morris said the equipment failure resulted in landline failures only for Bellevue residents. He added that about 800 landlines already have been brought back online.
Bellevue City Manager Abbey Skrivseth said any residents that need to make emergency calls need to do so by calling 911 on their cellphones.