PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Premier Cooperative CEO Andy Fiene recently reported to members that in 2020, the co-op recorded its best bottom line performance in its 127-year history.
With the exception of the grain and convenience store divisions, all divisions reported increased sales performance. Premier’s feed division, Do It Best Hardware and Lumber and its ACE Hardware store also saw significant gains.
As a result, Premier will return nearly $4.6 million in patronage this spring to its members, with 60% — a record $2.7 million — returned in cash.
Fiene said Premier sales reached $190 million. The cooperative has $149 million in assets.
In addition, Premier is planning the first phase of a two-part expansion at its feed manufacturing facility in Mineral Point. The co-op also is considering a possible expansion at its Ag Center in Lancaster.
Lancaster Common Council members in December approved a replatting of a property adjacent to the Premier location in anticipation that the property would be sold to Premier.
Premier Cooperative is based in Mount Horeb. It has facilities throughout southwest and south central Wisconsin, including energy offices in Cobb, Platteville and Lancaster; the Ag Center in Lancaster; and agronomy facilities in Bloomington, Fennimore, Hazel Green and Platteville, with a feed manufacturing and grain facility in Mineral Point.