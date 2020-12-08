An aerospace and defense company with a major presence in eastern Iowa has disclosed plans to lay off 65 workers, including 36 who work at the plant in Bellevue.
Collins Aerospace notified state officials of the upcoming layoffs in accordance with Iowa's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. The company listed a "layoff date" of Jan. 2, according to state documents.
In addition to the Bellevue layoffs, Collins Aerospace intends to cut 29 jobs at its Decorah facility.
Collins Aerospace also has facilities in Manchester, Coralville and Cedar Rapids. The company has not filed a notification about large-scale layoffs in these locations, but it was not immediately clear if some job reductions would take place.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to steep declines in air travel, a phenomenon that has significantly impacted Collins Aerospace.
Its parent company, Raytheon, recently reported that profits were down 64% in the year's first three quarters, compared to the same, three-month stretch the previous year.