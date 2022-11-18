The author of “For Whom the Bell Tolls” and “The Sun Also Rises” has a connection to the Dubuque County community of “If you build it, they will come” fame.
Ernest Hemingway’s Dyersville, Iowa, ancestry was the subject of a story published in the Nov. 9, 1987, edition of the Telegraph Herald.
DYERSVILLE’S FOOTNOTE TO HISTORY: City’s HISTORY AFICIONADOS OFFER HEMINGWAY MEMORIES
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Back in 1959, “Papa” came to town and no one really noticed.
He slipped into a local coffee shop, the Home Cafe, had a bite to eat and was gone.
“I don’t know of anybody who saw him that recognized him,” said Aletha Kramer about famed writer Ernest Hemingway.
Kramer, a Dyersville Area Historical Society historian who has made a personal project of researching the Hemingway-Dyersville connection, showed up at the coffee shop shortly after Hemingway’s stop in town.
“I think he was just looking up his roots,” she said.
Roots? Hemingway? Dyersville?
Absolutely.
While Hemingway never lived in Dyersville and never wrote about the rural way of life (he wrote “The Old Man and the Sea,” but not “The Old Man and the Corn and Beans”), his maternal grandparents and great-grandparents lived much of their lives on a farm on Dyersville’s west side.
Hemingway’s one and only visit to town almost 20 years ago — just two years before his suicide — went unnoticed by all.
“I’m sure when Hemingway was in (the coffee shop), no one knew or cared,” said Lorraine Schuster, president of the historical society.
But members of the historical group, anxious to get both townsfolk and visitors interested in the town’s past, are letting others know about Dyersville’s footnote to modern literary history.
Hemingway, considered among the greatest of 20th-century writers, was born in Oak Park, Ill., and lived all over the world. But he preferred the bright lights of Paris and the sunshine of Key West, Fla., to the tranquility of a 3,800-population Midwestern village.
The first Hemingway forebears to arrive in Dyersville were Mary and Charles Hall, who sailed from England in 1855. Their son Ernest (the likely family namesake for writer Hemingway) later married Caroline Hancock, and their daughter, Grace, was Hemingway’s mother.
Schuster and Kramer say there are many interesting tales about the early Halls and Hancocks. Like the time Ernest Hall, who disliked his farm chores, drove a team of horses into the river, drowning them. He ran away from home to Louisiana and only returned when he learned of the Civil War breaking out.
Caroline Hancock came to Dyersville with her widowed father, Capt. Alexander Hancock, after he had taken her and her siblings on a trip around the world on his cargo ship.
The Dyersville historical group has more to offer than just memories of Hemingway. A few years back, Schuster decided she would try to get some real Hemingway memorabilia and made a long-shot call to the attorney for Hemingway’s estate.
Shortly after, two Red Cross certificates presented to Hemingway after World War I arrived in Dyersville.
The city’s history aficionados plan to name a small road south of Dyersville “Hemingway Lane” and plan on inviting Hemingway’s granddaughter, actress Mariel Hemingway, to the dedication.
Schuster said that might finally get area residents interested in who they have as ancestors.
“That’s the sad thing about little towns,” she said. “They take their history for granted.”
