Untreated wastewater flowed onto Dubuque streets Sunday due to a block sanitary sewer line.

The city announced the wastewater issue in a press release this morning.

It stated that roots caused the blockage near Fremont Avenue and Valentine Drive. City crews were notified of the issue at about 8 p.m. Sunday and had removed the blockage by 10:30 p.m. 

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources advises people to keep their children and pets away from the area for 48 hours.

