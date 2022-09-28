The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Tanner L. Williams, 33, an inmate of Dubuque County Jail, was arrested at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday at the jail on charges of possession of contraband in a correctional facility and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew D. Selken, 47, of 1950 White St., No. 1,
was arrested at 4:03 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East 21st and Elm streets on a charge of unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
Chaunda R. Sternhagen, 24, of Bellevue, Iowa, was arrested at 3:52 a.m. Tuesday in the area of West 14th and Iowa streets on charges of possession of methamphetamine, of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia, as well as warrants charging violation of pretrial supervision and two counts of failure to appear in court.
Jamaica B. Ralston, 42, of 611 University Ave., No. 1, was arrested at 11:47 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Iowa Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine, second-offense operating while intoxicated and driving while barred.
Tijen Anrak, 56, of 2170 Pasadena Drive, No. 1, was arrested at 3:52 p.m. Monday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Anrak assaulted Arji Tibnol, 55, of the same address.
Chiedozie N. Okoye, 38, of 1735 Westridge Court, No. 1, was arrested at 9:48 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of John F. Kennedy Road on warrants charging domestic assault with injury, violation of a protective order and two counts of failure to appear in court. Court documents state that Okoye assaulted Tonya J. Burcham, 38, of the same address, on April 19.
Benjamin P. Seaman, 31, of 1675 Lori St., reported the theft of a bicycle worth $1,400 between 11 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday from the 1100 block of Washington Street.
Andersen Window & Door, 2045 Kerper Blvd., reported the theft of a $500 iPad between Sept. 16 and 19 from a vehicle in the parking lot of the business.