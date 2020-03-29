FARLEY, Iowa — Officials from the Dubuque County Library District and the Farley City Council met last week to discuss the future of the community’s library branch.
Library trustees recently put together a survey for Farley residents that will gauge opinions on what is and isn’t working at the local branch, which is located inside Drexler Middle/Intermediate School.
Michael Wright, the library district’s director, said the questions are pretty general. Questions focus on the importance of a library branch in the community, what hours would be appropriate and more topics.
The survey comes after library leaders voted to close the Farley branch during the school day in the interest of security and student safety.
Wright said the survey will be sent to residents in the next few weeks. Answers will provide guidance to council members and library trustees as they explore options for the branch’s future.