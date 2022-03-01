A Dubuque teen has pleaded guilty to felony charges after authorities said he committed a theft and pointed a gun at a cashier.
Tyshaun D. McKinney, 16, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of first-degree theft and going armed with intent.
He was initially charged with first-degree robbery and assault while participating in a felony but pleaded guilty to the amended charges.
Plea documents state that prosecutors will seek a 15-year prison sentence. McKinney will argue for a deferred judgment or suspended sentence.
Court documents state that police responded to Kwik Stop, 2360 Central Ave., on Aug. 1 for a report of an armed robbery.
Cashier Donna J. Brown, 43, said a person later identified as McKinney “walked into the store, pulled out a handgun, pointed the gun at Brown and said, ‘Give me all the cash,’” documents state.
McKinney forced Brown toward the register. Brown emptied the register of cash and put the cash in a plastic bag, documents state. McKinney forced Brown to walk into the store’s back room and left with the money.
Officers reviewed store security camera footage that showed McKinney pulling a semi-automatic handgun from his sweatshirt pocket and pointing it at Brown, documents state.
Documents state that McKinney was given $304.54 from the register.
Traffic camera footage was used to track McKinney entering 1470 Central Ave. He was arrested after exiting the residence. Investigators executed search warrants on two apartments at the address, and the money, handgun and clothes McKinney wore at the store were found.
McKinney’s sentencing hearing is set for April 25 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.