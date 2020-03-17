A Manchester man convicted of murdering a Linn County teenager 41 years ago will be sentenced next month.
Jerry Burns, 66, will be sentenced April 17, for the murder of Michelle Martinko, according to court documents obtained today.
Last month, a jury convicted Burns of first-degree murder for the Dec. 19, 1979, stabbing death of Martinko, 18. Her body was found the next day inside her family’s car at a Cedar Rapids shopping mall.
In Iowa, a first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.