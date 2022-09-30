MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A judge recently ordered that a Jackson County teen be placed in a juvenile detention facility following a series of violent and damaging incidents against people and property.
Jeffrey S. Bills, 16, of Zwingle, was ordered to Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Eldora by Iowa District Court Associate Judge Kimberly K. Shepherd, according to court documents.
Shepherd ruled that Bills poses a serious risk that he will “commit an act which would inflict serious bodily harm on the child or another person” if not detained and that “there is a serious risk that the child, if released, would commit serious damage to the property of others,” documents state.
Bills was arrested Sept. 18 on a charge of assault causing serious injury in an incident that required the victim receive medical care, documents state.
The assault was one of a series of “numerous delinquency incidents” in recent months, according to documents.
Bills was charged with second-degree criminal mischief on Aug. 15 for allegedly damaging a vehicle in a store parking lot. Ten days later, Bills was charged with trespass resulting in injury or damage greater than $300 when authorities said he sprayed pepper spray or mace on door handles at Maquoketa High School, causing an injury to a child.
Bills was charged with disorderly conduct on Sept. 1 when authorities said he was in a fight in a business parking lot. On Sept. 5, Bills was charged with fourth-degree theft for allegedly removing a security camera from an elementary school.