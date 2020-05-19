DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Dyersville Area Relay for Life will host its annual event virtually this year.
Beginning on Wednesday, May 17, participants can register for the virtual relay by visiting runsignup.com/dyservillerelay5k. They also can purchase luminaries from area banks or through the Dyersville Area Relay for Life website. A silent auction will take place from 8 a.m. until midnight on Friday, May 29. An opening ceremony also will take place at 6 p.m. via Facebook Live, including a virtual concert by Beau Timmerman.
On Thursday, May 28, Catfish Charlie's food truck will be at the Dyersville Commercial Club Park for lunch, with dinner provided by Happy Joe's Pizza. A portion of proceeds will be donated back to Relay for Life.
From 3 to 6 p.m. May 29, a radiothon will be hosted by KDST Radio, with Relay for Life at 5:30, a Luminaria Sidewalk Celebration at 6, a Community Cruise to End Cancer from 6:30 to 7 and a virtual post-cruise concert by Casey Klein at 8.
For more information, follow www.facebook.com/dyersvillearearelayforlife, visit www.relayforlife.org or email event lead Kaleann Waterman at community@victoryfordonline.com.