An economic development organization seeks financial assistance from Delaware County.
Limestone Bluffs Resource Development and Conservation recently asked for $7,000 for fiscal year 2020-21 from the Delaware County Board of Supervisors. It is the same amount the group has requested in the past.
The organization serves rural communities with economies based on the sustainable use of the region’s resources. Delaware County is one of seven counties served by the organization, which has been funded by a partnership of member counties since 2011.
The organization works on several programs, such as the Maquoketa River Watershed Management Authority, as well as offering a small business revolving loan program with business development assistance.