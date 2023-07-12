A man has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a fatal Dubuque shooting that occurred earlier this year.
Kenneth D. Reed, 27, of Indianapolis, recently entered the plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.
The charges stem from the Feb. 7 shooting death of Lonnie E. Burns, 31, of Dubuque, in which four others were also charged.
Jermaine D. Bolds, 30, of Dubuque; Tiarha D. Godwin, 17, of Maquoketa, Iowa; Aaron C. Johnson, 24, of Chicago; and Terry J. Valrie, 28, of Dubuque, are all charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Johnson is additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
Both Valrie and Reed’s trials on the charges are set to begin Aug. 29 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.
Bolds and Johnson have both entered not guilty pleas, and their trials are set for Nov. 28.
A motion has been filed to waive Godwin’s case to juvenile court. A judge has not ruled on the motion yet.
Court documents state that Dubuque police found Burns unresponsive in a yard between 711 and 715 Rhomberg Ave. on Feb. 7 after receiving a report of shots fired.
An autopsy found Burns had suffered three gunshot wounds.
According to court documents, traffic camera footage shows six individuals, including the five currently charged, approaching 711 Rhomberg Ave.
Several minutes later, Burns is shown talking to the group on the sidewalk.
During the conversation, Johnson raised a handgun toward Burns, and a struggle ensued, documents state. Johnson shot at Burns, and the group fled, documents state.
Interviews with investigators later revealed that the group planned to rob Burns of drugs and money, documents state. Charges against the sixth individual were dismissed.
Interviews also revealed that Bolds and two women traveled together to Chicago and Indiana in a rental vehicle Feb. 5 to pick up Johnson and Reed, documents state.
Court documents state a review of Reed’s phone records and social media accounts indicated that he communicated with an individual on Feb. 4 and 5 inquiring about the availability of a handgun.
Documents state investigators were told Reed possessed a Glock 10 handgun when he was picked up in Indianapolis, and the gun was transported to Dubuque in the trunk of the rental vehicle.