DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The McNulty Irish Dancers will return for the annual Dyersville St. Patrick’s Day Parade this weekend.
The McNulty School of Irish Dance has been training people from age 5 through adulthood in traditional Irish dances for 50 years in the Chicago area and for 30 years in Dubuque. The school also has other locations in Illinois and Wisconsin.
The Dubuque class currently teaches 10 students of various ages. They perform at the Dubuque Irish Hooley in August, Ancient Order of Hibernian parties in Dyersville and Dubuque, a lunch and show at the Dubuque County fairgrounds and performances at the Irish Cottage in Galena, Ill. They also encourage anyone to reach out for different events or invitations to performances in schools.
Events like these are often what attracts the next wave of dance students, as exposure to the dancing frequently inspires new members to join. One adult student, Sarah Murphy, has been dancing for nine and a half years and recounted the first time she realized she wanted to enroll.
“I was in Dubuque watching the Irish Hooley and Mrs. McNulty announced that they were offering classes for both kids and adults,” Murphy said. “It’s something I was always interested in before, but I never thought I could. When she said they were offering adult classes, I decided to try it out, and I love it.”
Younger students Emma Furlong and Lillian Stoffel, who have been students for nine and two years, respectively, recounted similar stories.
“When I was little, I saw all the big girl dancers, and I wanted to dance with them,” Lillian said. “My mom had to sign me up because I was crying to do it.”
Dance instructor Emily Allen said one of the things that attract people to Irish dancing, and what attracted her many years ago, is the strong elements of history, culture and tradition woven into them.
“I think the roots and history are part of the appeal,” Allen said. “It’s unique — the costumes are traditional and being here in the Dubuque area where there’s an Irish heritage draws people in as well. It’s really neat to watch.”
According to Allen, the unique features of Irish dancing, such as the focus on leg movement while keeping the arms at the sides, trace their origins to when the Irish had to hide their dancing to preserve their culture from occupying British soldiers.
“When British soldiers were walking by as the Irish were dancing in their homes, they kept their hands down by their sides to make it look like they were just walking around,” Allen said. “They would also often use common household props in their dance.”
While these elements of cultural heritage are a part of the dances, Allen said real-life Irish heritage is not required for students to enroll.
Several of the dancers said they love the dancing because of the camaraderie between dancers and the fun that comes from entertaining the audiences.
“It’s a family,” said Murphy. “We’re all really close and support each other with give and take. I stay in it because I love that it’s like my second family.”
Emma added, “I really like when you get to see the smile on their face while you’re dancing and how happy it makes them. It’s one of my favorite things. I’ve danced with a lot of different girls from different areas over the years, and it’s cool to meet different people who do the same thing as you.”
While all current dancers in the Dubuque class are female, anyone is welcome to join.
“In the McNulty school at large, there are boy dancers, and there have been some through the years in Dubuque,” Allen said. “We welcome anybody.”
Murphy followed up saying, “Over the years, it’s just been more common for girls to get into it, and we’ve had to modify the dances to be girl/girl parts instead of boy/girl, but we’ve also had both boys and girls compete in national competitions.”
For more information on the McNulty Irish School of Dance, visit mcnultyirishdancers.com.