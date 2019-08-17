Local tourism officials will attempt to bring a popular state-spanning bike ride back to Dubuque in 2020.
In a letter, Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol expressed support for the city’s application to be the final RAGBRAI stop next year. The City Council will consider the letter on Monday.
“We are working with the city on the joint application,” said Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque. “It could make a huge impact for us.”
Each July, thousands of participating bicyclists dip their rear tires in the Missouri River on the west side of the state. When they arrive on Iowa’s eastern border seven days later, they dip their tires in the Mississippi River.
RAGBRAI last came to Dubuque in 2010. Prior to that, the event made an appearance in 1993.
Rahe said the RAGBRAI path rotates each year. He and city officials believe it’s about time that the event made its way back to Dubuque.
“I would like to think it would be a little more favorable for us,” Rahe said. “The race hasn’t been in our area in some time.”
City officials tried to become the last stop for the 2019 RAGBRAI, but the application was denied. If Dubuque is picked, the economic benefits would be significant, Rahe said.
“We had an estimate of 20,000 to 25,000 people that came to the community last time RAGBRAI happened here,” Rahe said. “A lot of businesses are going to see a big boost.”
Rahe said RAGBRAI leaders will announce the 2020 route sometime in January.