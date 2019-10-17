SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday ordered that flags be flown at half-staff later this week to honor a longtime southwest Wisconsin lawmaker.
Evers’ order is for the U.S. and State of Wisconsin flags be flown at half-staff on Friday, Oct. 18, in memory of Joseph E. “Joe” Tregoning, 78, of Madison, who died last Thursday.
Born and raised in Shullsburg, Tregoning represented southwest Wisconsin’s 51st Assembly District for 23 years, beginning in 1967. The district includes all of Lafayette County and portions of Iowa, Green, Sauk and Richland counties.
The Republican served as assistant minority leader in 1987.
Tregoning entered the executive branch after his legislative career and served as deputy secretary of agriculture, trade and consumer protection under Gov. Tommy Thompson.
“State Representative Tregoning was a dedicated public servant, active in his community and a great advocate for farmers across our state,” said Evers in a press release.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Centenary United Methodist Church, 226 W. Church St. in Shullsburg. Erickson Funeral Home will host a visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from noon to 12:45 p.m. Saturday at 235 N. Judgement St.