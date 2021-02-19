January sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- James A. Gregorich, 46; assault; Aug. 12; $105 fine.
- David L. Droessler, 41; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Feb. 1, 2018; 180-day jail sentence.
- Larissa K. Greer, 23; assault on persons in certain occupations; June 10; one-year suspended jail sentence, one year at a residential facility, two years of probation and $315 fine.
- Larissa K. Greer, 23; domestic assault-display or use of weapon; Sept. 13; two-year suspended jail sentence, one year at a residential facility, two years of probation, DNA requirement, batterer program and $855 suspended fine.
- Josie M. Hagensten, 32; possession of a controlled substance; June 15, 2019; one-year suspended jail sentence, five years of probation, $315 fine and DNA requirement.
- James M. Hammerand, 33; assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and two counts of third-degree attempted burglary; Nov. 11; three-year suspended jail sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Jarrell D. Johnson, 29;
- domestic assault causing injury; Sept. 21; one-year suspended jail sentence, two years of probation, $315 suspended fine and batterer program.
- Michael L. Lott Jr. 38; domestic assault-third or subsequent offense; Aug. 17; five-year prison sentence, $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.
- Robert E. Maupin, 62; assault; July 27; five-day jail sentence and $105 fine.
- Robert E. Maupin, 62; domestic assault causing injury; May 31; 360-day jail sentence, with 355 days suspended, two years of probation and $315 fine.
- Timothy J. Mellon Jr., 32; domestic assault causing injury; July 6; 182-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, two years of probation, $315 fine and batterer program.
- Timothy J. Mellon Jr., 32; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Feb. 26; one-year suspended jail sentence, two years of probation, $625 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Haley M. Merz, 26; third-degree criminal mischief; Aug. 29; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Louis J. Ostert, 32; third-degree criminal mischief; Dec. 20; two-year suspended jail sentence, one year at a residential facility, two years of probation, $855 fine and DNA requirement.
- Luke D. Roth, 23; assault; Aug. 29; 30-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $105 fine.
- Samantha M. Welter, 23; assault; Oct. 31; deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
- Daniel M. Zanger, 23; third-degree theft; Oct. 30; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Blake T. Adams, 21; possession of a controlled substance; Jan. 12, 2020; one-year suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $315 fine.
- Christopher Abime, 51; assault; Oct. 16, 2019; 30-day suspended jail sentence and two years of probation.
- Nicole L. Baker, 22; assault; Nov. 12; deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
- Eliel B. Brown, 28; domestic assault impeding airflow; May 12; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Rosland S. Dunn, 29; assault causing injury and second-offense possession of a controlled substance; Dec. 7; 45-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Jacqueline M. Fullbright, 70; assault causing injury; July 19; deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
- Kayle D. Goarcke, 22; domestic assault; May 20; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Donna A. Harland, 47; assault; Oct. 4, 2020; $105 fine.
- Darren J. Kohn, 41; child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Dec. 27, 2018; six-year suspended jail sentence, two years of probation, $1,375 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Christopher O. Lambert, 35; possession of a controlled substance; Feb. 23, 2017; 90-day suspended jail sentence, one year of probation and $315 fine.
- Cristian G. Ledesma Osegueda, 28; assault; Oct. 23; 30-day suspended jail sentence, one year of probation and $105 fine.
- Keyshauwn N. Lewis, 23; second-offense domestic assault; Jan. 14, 2020; 365-day jail sentence, with 358 days suspended, two years of probation, $625 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Timothy J. Mess, 62; third-degree theft; May 20; 180-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation, $625 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Terry L. Moriston, 42; third-degree burglary; Aug. 22, 2019; deferred judgment, five years of probation, civil penalty and DNA requirement.
- Logan K. Robinson, 42; domestic assault causing injury; June 20; deferred judgment, one year of probation, civil penalty and DNA requirement.
- Khrisha K. Stately, 34; first-degree theft; Dec. 5, 2017; deferred judgment, five years of probation, civil penalty and DNA requirement.
- John F. Turner III, 20; assault; Oct. 17; 30-day suspended jail sentence and two years of probation.