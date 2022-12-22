A former employee of a Dubuque County long-term-care facility recently was sentenced to two to five years of probation for assaulting a resident.

Dontae R. Bartmann, 21, of Dubuque, was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of dependent adult abuse with intentional physical injury. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.