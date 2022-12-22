A former employee of a Dubuque County long-term-care facility recently was sentenced to two to five years of probation for assaulting a resident.
Dontae R. Bartmann, 21, of Dubuque, was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of dependent adult abuse with intentional physical injury. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
As part of a plea agreement, a charge of assault with injury was dismissed, according to the sentencing order from Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley. The order also states that Bartmann cannot seek employment at a care facility “where a vulnerable person is housed or living.”
Court documents state that Bartmann was an employee at Sunnycrest Manor, 2375 Roosevelt St., when a fellow employee saw him assault a resident on March 2. Bartmann was shaking the resident and saying, “‘Stop it. You better stop it,’” documents state.
As the witness was leaving to get another staff member to assist with the incident, “she heard a distinct ‘skin-to-skin slap,’” documents state. Staff members then removed Bartmann from the area.
Staff saw a red mark on the resident’s neck and cheek area that they believed looked like a handprint.
Bartmann declined to give a statement when asked to speak with Sunnycrest staff and resigned, documents state.