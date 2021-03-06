A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to seven years in prison for participating in an ambush shooting, while a fourth man was arrested for his alleged role in the incident.
Marcus L.D. Massey-Phillips, 27, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after entering an Alford plea to charges of reckless use of a firearm causing property damage and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
As part of the plea deal, dismissed were charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and a second count of reckless use of a firearm causing property damage.
Meanwhile, Cardaro T. Moon, 29, of 419 Loras Blvd., No. 1, was arrested at 3:59 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, reckless use of a firearm with damage and carrying weapons.
Court documents state that police responded to a shooting at about 10:10 p.m. on Aug. 4 in the 2200 block of Washington Street.
A review of traffic camera footage showed that two vehicles, including a large sport utility vehicle carrying Massey-Phillips, Moon and Javarise J. Jackson, 25, of Dubuque, boxed in a third vehicle that had been traveling north in the 2200 block of Washington.
“The front passenger door of the (SUV) opens and a subject from the (SUV) fires multiple rounds at the (boxed-in vehicle),” state the court documents, which indicate that Jackson was the shooter. “(That vehicle) maneuvers around the (SUV), strikes a street sign and flees the area.”
Documents state that police later found it unoccupied in the 3200 block of Getty Terrace “with multiple bullet holes/impacts,” though no injuries were reported.
Court documents state that prior to the shooting, Jackson and Massey-Phillips traveled to Comiskey Park, where they met with Deonte J.D. Massey-Beavers, 25, of Dubuque, who is a brother of Massey-Phillips, to coordinate the ambush. Massey-Beavers was driving the other vehicle that boxed in the third vehicle immediately before the shooting. Moon also was at the park and left with Massey-Phillips.
Jackson and Massey-Beavers also each are charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, reckless use of a firearm causing property damage and carrying weapons.
Both have pleaded not guilty.