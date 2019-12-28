PEOSTA, Iowa — A group of children scattered through the woods at Swiss Valley Nature Preserve and Nature Center on Friday to look for branches to add to their shelter.
“What if this shelter stands up for five years?” said Iver Johnstad, 7.
He and his peers spent part of their morning building the structure from nearby materials.
The children spent their day at Swiss Valley for the Winter Plunge camp hosted by the nature center and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach for Dubuque County.
The camp aims to help kids see ways in which they can get outdoors during the wintertime, said Kaytlan Moeller, naturalist for the Dubuque County Conservation Board. It also gives them space for unstructured free play out in nature.
“Outside, everything is unique, and it’s going to be different each time they go out there,” Moeller said. “Really, it’s up to them to be creative and imaginative.”
The 14 children at the camp tramped around the nature preserve pausing to balance on logs, grab sticks and scoot along patches of ice.
During the hike, they paused so Leah Imoehl, K-12 education coordinator for the local ISU Extension and Outreach office, could hand out scavenger hunt instructions.
“You guys have to use your senses to find everything,” Imoehl said.
Then they were off, trying to find, listen to, smell and look for all the items on their list.
“I need to feel tree bark,” said Sam Courtney, 10.
“We need to find a pine cone,” his sister Camryn, 9, said.
The Winter Plunge camp combined nature exploration with a sprinkling of winter survival skills. The schedule for the day included shelter building, a portable planetarium, making “homemade snow” and other activities, Imoehl said.
The event helps ensure the students spend time outdoors and have an educational experience while school is out for winter break, she said.
“It’s just important for us to reach out to the youth and give them these experiences,” Imoehl said. “Our camps probably look like there’s no structure, but that’s kind of the point. These kids are using their imagination, obviously, in ways they haven’t in a while.”
Iver particularly enjoyed spending some time building a fort, helping the children make a space for a door on the structure.
“I had fun in it because I made this part where I could sleep in it,” he said.
In addition to working on the shelter, Sam and Camryn also enjoyed making new friends and seeing children they previously met at other local day camps.
“You get to see a lot of cool animals,” Sam said.
“And a bunch of nature,” Camryn said.