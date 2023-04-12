A clinic that provides services for children with autism and their families soon will open a therapy center in Dubuque.
Caravel Autism Health, which operates clinics in Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Indiana, Washington and Idaho, plans to open a clinic at 2055 Holliday Drive this summer.
“We are expanding services in Iowa in general, just because there is such a need, and there’s a need in Dubuque,” said Christine Wilkins, Caravel vice president of clinical operations. “We’re hearing about families that want services, but there just aren’t enough providers, which is a very common story in a lot of places throughout the country, … so we wanted to fill that need there in Dubuque.”
Caravel clinics provide evaluation and diagnostic services, as well as evidence-based autism therapy, family support, behavioral intervention and more, for children who range in age from 14 months through the teenage years.
Wilkins said Caravel uses applied behavior analysis therapy in an intensive setting that can involve up to 40 hours per week of one-on-one services with a behavior technician, who works with a child to develop social skills and encourage desirable behaviors.
Regular training for parents also is available to help them learn how to work with their child on daily living skills, and outpatient services with a psychologist can help families address any brain health concerns related to an autism diagnosis.
“Organizations like Caravel are a center that can take some of that pressure off of the parents and really partner with them,” she said.
According to Wilkins, Caravel officials anticipate being able to serve around 35 to 40 children at the Dubuque clinic and intend to hire around 40 staff. That will include behavior technicians and registered behavior technicians who work directly with clients, as well as a clinic director and additional support staff.
She said Caravel intends to open the Dubuque clinic this summer, and crews currently are working on building out the space.
Mae Hingtgen, CEO of Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region said she was “thrilled” to learn that Caravel Autism Health would be opening a Dubuque clinic.
She particularly praised Caravel’s emphasis on supporting both children with autism and their families.
“Sometimes when a family has a child diagnosed with autism or Asperger (syndrome) or anything along the autism spectrum, they don’t have a lot of experience,” she said. “Learning the best ways to accommodate a child and what are some of the triggers that might cause a child to be overwhelmed or overly stimulated … provides a lot of good skill development not just for the child, but the family as well.”
Caravel’s arrival is the latest announced expansion of autism services in the community. Hills & Dales is in the midst of building out its new Weber Autism Center at 1660 Embassy West Drive, which will consolidate services provided by the nonprofit’s two Dubuque autism clinics and is expected to allow Hills & Dales to double its caseload.
