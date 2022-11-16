DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Robert Walters recently purchased the Country Junction building with his wife, Darla, and son, Anthony. The former restaurant is being converted into a farm toy store and will house Deppe Designs, a collaboration started one year ago with designer Jeff Deppe, of Earlville.

The Walters family, Deppe, a few staff members and 42 3D printers already have built a business that has outgrown the former BP and Mechelle’s Crafts building the family has owned for the past four years.

