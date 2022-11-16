Designer Jeff Deppe responds to one of the 42 3D printers in the Deppe Designs production space. Deppe chose human names for the printers, and the team refers to them as “the children,” personalizing the relationship with their robotic staff members.
(From left) Anthony, Darla and Robert Walters pose in the retail space of Deppe Designs and their current farm toy business. The family will move their business into the recently purchased Country Junction building and open a toy store next spring. The expansive new space will house their factory, store and production area while also offering room for storage.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Robert Walters recently purchased the Country Junction building with his wife, Darla, and son, Anthony. The former restaurant is being converted into a farm toy store and will house Deppe Designs, a collaboration started one year ago with designer Jeff Deppe, of Earlville.
The Walters family, Deppe, a few staff members and 42 3D printers already have built a business that has outgrown the former BP and Mechelle’s Crafts building the family has owned for the past four years.
Walters began collecting farm toys around 1977. Two years later, at the age of 14, he was featured in his hometown newspaper, “The Press News,” under the headline, “Three hundred tiny tractors in hobbyist’s collection.”
Walters grew up on a farm in Osage during a time when farm toys weren’t exactly cool.
“In those days, you didn’t tell your high school friends you were collecting toy tractors,” Walters said.
After selling their South Dakota farm equipment dealership, the Walters “got bored” and migrated to Dyersville sometime around 2015. They had been attending the National Farm Toy Show and the summer Farm Toy Show for years, and they decided to take the leap.
Deppe began experimenting with the Walters family and their ideas after Darla and his mother realized the shared interest. Deppe had been experimenting with a 3D printer in his basement, inspired to make toys for his nephew’s birthday.
When Deppe connected with Robert and Anthony, they created the perfect team, matching ideas with talent to bring them to life.
“Between me and my dad, we have enough ideas to keep him producing,” Anthony said.
They went back and forth, trying ideas to see what was possible, eventually ending up with a product line they named American Farmer Series, which includes scale models ranging from 1/64 to 1/16.
The grain bin was the first product and remains the most popular. Machine sheds called The Professional and Papa’s Shop also are highly sought-after items. A vintage photograph of Deppe’s family farm is printed on the packaging, serving as a tribute from a man who is described as one who takes great pride in his work.
Walters Farm Toys, a Facebook group created by Anthony with 5,500 followers, bills itself to be the largest selection of farm toys on the social media platform. He has built an international audience by posting many times each day, offering items at a set price and shipping cost in “a buy-it-now type format.”
Currently, the far side of the building houses the workshop, complete with three human staff members lovingly referred to as “the elves.” Forty-two robotic 3D printers, each with a human name, sit in alphabetical order on the other end. Iris, Igor, Jenny, Jack and the others are referred to as “the children.”
Anthony and Deppe agree that the intent is to create something user-friendly that children can play with, while also looking good on displays.
“The goal is to put out something better than the big boys,” said Deppe, who feels that “it’s satisfying to create something people use.”
With the new space, the team hopes to add 58 additional 3D printers and hire more staff in the summer of 2023. There will be a store, factory and workshop, with storage space. The projected opening date is sometime late in the spring, allowing time to make the new space home before the summer show.
