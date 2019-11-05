EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Authorities said three people were arrested early Monday after leading a chase from Dubuque to Galena that only ended after their vehicle struck stop sticks.
Jamelle D. Alexander, 32, was arrested on charges of aggravated fleeing a peace officer and resisting a peace officer, while Devonte L. Haley, 24, and Isiah Galloway, 21, both face charges of resisting a police officer, according to a press release issued by the East Dubuque Police Department. The men’s hometowns were not released.
The incident started with a traffic stop at about 2:30 a.m. in Dubuque.
Police Chief Mark Dalsing said one of his officers pulled over the vehicle driven by Alexander for speeding near the intersection of Dodge Street and Wacker Drive.
“When the officer approached the vehicle, it took off on him and went across the Julien Dubuque Bridge,” he said. “At that point, Jo Daviess County law enforcement took over.”
The release states that East Dubuque police were notified of the pursuit at 2:38 a.m. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the pursuit continued until the vehicle stopped “with the aid of stop sticks,” which puncture tires, deployed by Galena police in the area of U.S. 20 and Red Gates Road in Galena.
The three men fled their vehicle, but they were arrested when authorities searched the area, the release states.
Dalsing said the initial information indicates that the men were from Minnesota. He said additional charges could be filed.
“We will be coordinating with the folks in Jo Daviess County about what our next steps will be,” he said.