GALENA, Ill. — Jo Daviess County Board members recently approved pay increases for county board positions.
The board approved the gradual increases as part of the 10-year reapportionment plan following the 2020 census, according to County Administrator Scott Toot.
Each of the county’s 17 board members is compensated on a per-diem basis, receiving $60 per meeting with a maximum of one per diem paid each day regardless of how many meetings are attended that day.
Effective Dec. 1, 2022, that will increase to $70, subsequently increasing to $75 in December 2024 and $80 in December 2028.
The county board chairperson currently receives an annual salary of $3,800, in addition to any per-diem payments to which he or she is entitled as a member of the board. In December 2022, that salary will rise to $6,000. It will then rise to $6,600 in December 2026 and $7,200 in December 2030.
The county board vice-chair and the chairs of any established standing committees also will have gradual salary increases, with their annual compensation rising from $600 to $700 from 2022 to 2028.
Toot emphasized that board members had not voted to raise their own salaries, as the increases will not take effect until newly elected board members are seated next year.