DARLINGTON, Wis. — Lafayette County supervisors recently voted 10-6 in favor of one-time bonuses for employees in the county’s Human Services and Commission on Aging departments.
Audited financial statements show a $680,000 surplus for Human Services and a $95,000 surplus for the Commission on Aging.
The resolution transferred more than $73,000 for Human Service employee bonuses and more than $7,000 for Commission on Aging employee bonuses.
The bonuses will be paid to 34 Human Services employees that will be prorated by the length of service. Two full-time Commission on Aging employees and a part-time office manager also will receive the one-time bonus.
The resolution led to a discussion in which some argued the county was slighting some employees and rewarding others.
District 5 Supervisor and Highway Committee Member Andy Schilling expressed that employee morale in the highway department was an issue.
However, Supervisor Bob Boyle believed the bonuses were justified.
“Should we reward nobody because we can’t reward everybody now?” he asked. “I think we should look at bonuses down the road for employees who don’t get something now. But we have to do what we can. The county doesn’t have a pot of gold.”
County Board Chairman Jack Sauer responded to the employee morale issue by saying, “If you don’t like what you are doing, go do something else.”
Supervisor Scott Pedley, chairman of the Finance Committee, added that bonuses for Human Services employees were possible because of good management of the department. The bonuses are less than 11% of the carryover of the Human Services budget.
The supervisors who voted against the one-time bonuses were Schilling, Mike Klein, Donna Flannery, Nancy Fisker, Eric Stauffacher and Kriss Marion.
The county board also unanimously passed a resolution that transferred $200,000 of the surplus funds from Human Services into a fund for residential facilities and placements, as well as mandatory and support services for the department.