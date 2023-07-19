A year after moving into its new building, Dubuque Food Pantry has had no problem filling the new space that doubled its previous footprint.

This month marks the one-year anniversary of the food pantry moving from a smaller, two-story operation on Jackson Street to its current building at 1310 White St. The new location includes off-street parking and a garden in the front yard.

Maia Bond is a Report for America corps member.