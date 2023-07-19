A year after moving into its new building, Dubuque Food Pantry has had no problem filling the new space that doubled its previous footprint.
This month marks the one-year anniversary of the food pantry moving from a smaller, two-story operation on Jackson Street to its current building at 1310 White St. The new location includes off-street parking and a garden in the front yard.
Theresa Caldwell, executive director of the food pantry, said patronage has increased by about 25% across the board in the past year, including deliveries.
The current building resembles more of a grocery store than a pantry, with aisles of food, shopping carts and four-tiered open produce refrigerators. Caldwell values keeping the place clean and orderly to provide an inviting space for shoppers.
“To me, there should be a standard of cleanliness and dignity and presentable products, not visibly damaged goods,” Caldwell said.
Mary Neu-Stoppelman, who volunteers at the pantry, said one of the main logistical benefits of the new facility is that it is easier to restock shelves now that everything is stored on the same, larger floor.
At the Jackson Street location, extra food was stored in the basement, which Neu-Stoppelman said required volunteers to use a conveyor belt, and later an elevator, to bring the food up when needed.
Now, users check in at the front of the building and make their way through the store with a volunteer guide.
“It just seems to be a much smoother process for the people that are shopping,” Neu-Stoppelman said. “And it’s also good for the volunteers just to be able to be with people and … show them through.”
Caldwell said the new location has more visibility, which she thinks has contributed to the increase in both patronage and food donations. Many people said they didn’t know the pantry existed until it moved to White Street, Caldwell said.
“If you didn’t live down in that area (on Jackson), you didn’t know we were there,” Caldwell said. “Now, people know we’re here.”
The increase in food donations has come from individuals and churches as well as some businesses.
Vendors at Dubuque Farmers Market also are able to donate whatever they don’t sell to the pantry. From July to October 2022, about 2,600 pounds of food was donated by farmers market vendors. Several hundred pounds have been donated from the market since then, and Caldwell expects another influx as the growing season progresses.
As inflation continues to drive food prices up, donations remain crucial to the pantry. As of June, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that food prices have increased 5.7% compared to June 2022.
Caldwell said she always is trying to secure grant funding for equipment purchases to ensure all monetary donations are spent on food.
The pantry also has used its sizable front yard space to grow its own food this year. Caldwell anticipates a bounty of peppers, tomatoes and onions from the pantry’s series of raised gardens, and she recently wrote a grant asking for funds for three more such beds to expand the garden.
With the larger building, the pantry can fit more equipment. The facility’s latest addition is a second shelved, open refrigerator donated by Dubuque’s chapter of 100+ Women Who Care to hold additional produce.
The pantry also is installing a $20,000 generator, with half paid for by a grant from Dubuque County and half from a different grant that still is pending final approval, Caldwell said.
These changes and updates all are in an effort to create the best experience for those who rely on the facility.
Connie Wimberly, who receives food from the pantry, said that for her, the main change has been the ability for users to enter the facility and choose what food they want.
During the pandemic, users were unable to enter the old building. Prior to the pandemic, they could go in the old building, but it was much more cramped than the new facility.
“It’s always been nice, but this one is nice because you can come inside,” Wimberly said.
Connie’s husband, Marvin Wimberly, who also receives food from the pantry, said the new location is more convenient and close to his home.
“I’m just glad it’s growing. There’s a lot of people out there that really need it,” Wimberly said.