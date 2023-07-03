PESOTA, Iowa -- Authorities said a man led sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase outside of Peosta. 

Ethan A. Miller, 31, of Stacyville, was arrested at 10:48 p.m. Sunday in Peosta on charges of felony eluding, possession of marijuana and second-offense operating while intoxicated. He also was cited with reckless driving, failure to maintain control and speeding in a 55-mph or under zone. 

