PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — On Thursday, both the current Democratic U.S. representative for the district including Platteville and the Democratic hopeful for the seat were campaigning together.
About 50 people attended a meet-and-greet with Wisconsin Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, at Steve’s Pizza Palace. Pfaff is running against Republican Derrick Van Orden to represent Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, which includes Crawford and Grant counties.
Whichever man is elected will replace Democrat Ron Kind, who is retiring from the congressional seat after 25 years. Kind accompanied Pfaff, who previously worked as an agriculture and rural development staff in Kind’s office, on his campaign stops Thursday, including in Platteville.
“Nothing would honor me greater than to see this guy replace me in Congress,” Kind told the crowd, pointing to Pfaff.
“I’m feeling really, really good,” Pfaff told the Telegraph Herald during an interview at Thursday’s meet-and-greet. “... I think it’s important for voters in the district to have the opportunity to meet a candidate, ask questions and hear a response. I’ve been as transparent as I can be with what I plan to do.”
If elected, Pfaff said he hopes to work on the transportation and agriculture committees, and he would also be interested in working on the budget committee.
Inflation has been at the top of minds of voters Pfaff has spoken to on the campaign trail, he said.
“We need to fix our supply chain, and the best way to do that is to invest in domestic manufacturing,” he said.
Pfaff and Kind also railed against Van Orden while speaking to the crowd in Platteville, both noting that Van Orden was seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the date on which rioters breached the building. Pfaff also criticized Van Orden for failing to debate him or meet with the media.
“He cannot reach out across the aisle ... and try to bring common ground with people on inflation, job creation,” Pfaff said. “He doesn’t have the temperament, judgment or character to bring people together and move forward.”
Steve McCarthy, of Platteville, said he likes that Pfaff grew up near the area and has a strong sense of community with those he hopes to represent.
“I’m all for broad representation of our community and trying to support the candidate that will represent our community,” he said.
In an emailed statement to the Telegraph Herald, Van Orden stressed that he has been listening to the concerns of the people during his campaign.
“This is what we are hearing from our neighbors: Inflation is making it hard to buy groceries, make rent and pay their bills,” Van Orden said in the statement. “They’re worried about the fentanyl that is coming across the open border and killing their children. They are worried about the woke agenda being pushed in schools.”
