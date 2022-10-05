A woman plans to plead guilty in federal court to making false statements while purchasing a gun one day before it was recovered following a Dubuque shooting.
Elisabeth E. Kress, 30, is charged in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.
Recently filed documents state that Kress intends to plead guilty in the case. A plea hearing has been set for Oct. 12.
The charge stems from a firearm found following a shooting on July 19 in the 1900 block of Jackson Street in Dubuque. Court documents state that Brian J. Beaver, 48, of Dubuque, was shot and taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, where he was treated and released.
Royal W.K. Broman, 28, of Dubuque, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with possession of a firearm by a felon in relation to the incident.
An investigation following the shooting found that Broman and Beaver were involved in a physical altercation that was captured by a city traffic camera. Documents state that Broman can be seen reaching into his waistband and appeared to be holding a gun.
Following the altercation, Broman went into his Jackson Street residence. Beaver left the area but soon returned to get his cellphone, which was left at Broman’s residence.
“City of Dubuque traffic cameras show (Beaver) coming back to the residence, approaching the front door and then walks away and starts walking toward the west side of Jackson Street, when he is struck by a bullet” in the backside, documents state. “(Beaver) and other witnesses said they heard multiple shots being fired.”
After obtaining a search warrant for Broman’s residence, officers reported finding a .22-caliber handgun magazine and several spent shell casings in the basement of the residence. On the porch, a 12-gauge short barrel shotgun, a loaded, 9 mm handgun magazine, 12-gauge slugs and a .22-caliber handgun were found.
In Broman’s bedroom, the box for the handgun was found, along with a receipt showing that the gun was purchased July 18 by Kress, Broman’s girlfriend.
Documents state that camera footage confirmed Kress and Broman were together at Tri-State Outdoors when the gun was purchased.
Federal court documents state that Kress “misrepresented her current state of residence and address” during the purchase of the gun. A search warrant filed by Dubuque police on July 20 lists her address as “unknown.”
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh confirmed that the firearm cited in the federal charge against Kress is the same one as Broman was charged with possessing.