After decades of prohibition, farmers will once again be able to legally cultivate hemp in Iowa starting this week.
But as producers embark on a new venture, they face a market that some say has entered a period of “growing pains” — observing depressed prices, a shortage of processors and a glut of product from previous growing seasons in states that have already legalized cultivation.
Those in the industry say the circumstances have caused prospective growers to shy away from what was previously touted as a potential “third crop” wherein hemp would join corn and soybeans as mainstays in the state’s agricultural economy.
“A lot of them were disappointed in how it’s over-regulated and the market is underdeveloped,” said Leo Troy, a hemp consultant and seed dealer based in La Motte. “Just the way the rules are set up — a few people feel that (the state is) setting up people for failure instead of success.”
The Iowa Hemp Act, passed in 2019, preceded the development of rules overseeing the state’s growing program, recently approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Beginning on Wednesday, people with a license are permitted to buy, sell, possess and grow up to 40 acres of hemp.
But obtaining the license costs up to $1,200 annually, plus a $1,000 fee that covers the minimum cost of testing before the crop can be harvested. By comparison, in neighboring Wisconsin, farmers can obtain a lifetime license for $150 to $1,000, depending on the acreage. Producers there also pay a $350 registration fee annually and just $250 per test.
The USDA requires testing to ensure that hemp crops contain less than 0.3% THC, the compound in cannabis that gives users a “high.” In Iowa, a producer whose crop tests over 0.5% THC content could receive a “negligent violation” and be subject to a fine.
Of the dozen farmers Troy knows who initially were interested in cultivating hemp, he said only one intends to move forward with it.
Meanwhile, prices for what was hemp’s most lucrative derivatives — cannabidiol, or CBD — have plummeted. The product is processed from biomass.
In February 2019, hemp biomass was worth $3.50 to $4.50 per percent of CBD content per pound, according to national figures assembled by New Leaf Data Services. By January, prices fell to 55 cents to $1.31 per percent of CBD per pound.
The decline stems from overproduction as eager speculators entered the market in recent years hoping to capitalize on consumer demand for CBD products.
Christopher Disbro, president of the Iowa Hemp Association, sees room for optimism as the market self-corrects.
“Too many people went too fast too quickly,” he said. “Some of the people that are sitting on a lot of material, it’s not the high-end things that businesses want.”
Hemp has more than 25,000 identified uses, ranging from fuel to textiles to building materials to food to personal hygiene products, and Disbro sees greater promise in the material’s applications beyond CBD. Processing capacity will build with time, he said.
State Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, believes one roadblock is the state’s 40-acre limit. Hemp processors need a reliable supply before they will commit to setting up operations, he said.
He authored a bill in the Iowa Legislature this session that would permit the growing of more than 40 acres of hemp that is used for grain or fiber if a farmer holds a purchase agreement.
Robin Pruisner, state hemp administrator with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, emphasized the importance of possessing a sales contract before any farmer decides to grow hemp.
“This is not a market to speculate on,” she said. “Because over 3/4 of the crop of 2019 remains unsold, you want to know exactly what you’re growing, who is going to buy it and what their specifications are right now.”