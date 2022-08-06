PEOSTA, Iowa — A new housing complex with space for up to 191 Northeast Iowa Community College students is ready to welcome its first residents.
Developers, investors, and NICC and City of Peosta officials gathered for a ribbon cutting for the four-story College Suites complex, constructed on the west end of NICC’s Peosta campus.
“When this particular project came along, we saw possibilities,” Liang Chee Wee, former president of NICC who was succeeded in June by Herbert Riedel, told attendees. “Today, you and I are standing in the reality of that possibility.”
The 86,000-square-foot building includes 82 living units, ranging from one- to four-bedroom apartments, as well as amenities such as a fitness area, social lounge, study rooms, a patio and courtyard and onsite parking.
“I feel we’ve put together one of the ultimate college experiences for students, right next to Northeast Iowa Community College, and we’re excited to deliver it to the community of Peosta and the marketplace here,” said Wes Schulte, CEO of College Suites LLC, the project developer.
In May 2020, NICC sold the 2.75 acres on which the apartment complex now sits to the City of Peosta for $1. In turn, the city gave the land to College Suites LLC.
Construction on the College Suites complex began in March 2021. In June of that year, the Peosta City Council unanimously approved a development agreement giving College Suites LLC a rebate of 85% of incremental property tax revenues with a maximum amount of $2 million over 15 years.
At Friday’s event, Peosta Mayor Russ Pfab praised the facility and the amenities it will offer students.
“I love seeing it from the highway,” he said. “Someday, we’re going to be talking about the Peosta skyline, and it all started here.”
He added that the project comes as NICC already is experiencing a period of development, including the completion of a $22.5 million renovation to the Peosta campus and the launching of a competitive esports team at the college’s Peosta and Calmar campuses this fall.
Wendy Knight, NICC’s vice president of institutional effectiveness and advancement, said College Suites’ close proximity to NICC’s academic buildings should be attractive to prospective students who may not previously have considered NICC due to a lack of housing.
“It’s going to open up doors for students and for our businesses who will ultimately gain these employees that we haven’t had the opportunity to attract before because we had no place for them to live,” Knight said.
Schulte said the leasing process is “going well,” though he declined to say how many students have so far signed leases, noting that the number continues to evolve.
“We’re here to provide a safe, convenient and positive culture as (students) work on their education,” he said.
