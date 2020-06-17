PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Authorities on Monday recovered a body of a teen in the Mississippi River in Crawford County.
Nathan M. Featherson, 18, of Waterloo, Iowa, is presumed to have drowned, according to the county sheriff’s department on Tuesday.
The department reported that it was notified at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday that a person was missing in the Mississippi River near Gordon’s Bay boat landing in Eastman.
A press release states that authorities believe he was trying to swim to a nearby island where a group of people was camping when he went under and could not be located.
Emergency agencies combed the area Sunday and Monday before the teen’s body was found north of Prairie du Chien on Monday afternoon. The authorities announced that development Tuesday.
The case remains under investigation.