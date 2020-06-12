A Dubuque resident recently won a $30,000 lottery prize.

Terry Kaesbauer won one of the top prizes in the Iowa Lottery's "Bonus Crossword" scratch game, according to a press release.

It states that Kaesbauer bought the winning ticket at Hartig Drug, 2225 Central Ave. in Dubuque.

"Bonus Crossword" is a $3 scratch game that features 144 top prizes of $30,000.

Kaesbauer is the second Dubuque resident to win a $30,000 prize from the Iowa Lottery in about two weeks. The previous winner won her prize on the “Hidden Cash” scratch game.

