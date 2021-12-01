Dubuque Community School Board members on Tuesday took the next steps following the announcement that the district’s superintendent will leave to take another post.
Board members voted to amend Superintendent Stan Rheingans’s contract to end June 30 so he can take his new position as chief administrator of Keystone Area Education Agency starting July 1.
“I do appreciate the board’s consideration on this, and it does allow me to move into a new position, though it was a bittersweet decision to make as a family,” Rheingans said. “After 18 years in the district, I’ve had an opportunity to work with a great team.”
Board members are expected to start examining the details of their search for the next superintendent at their Facilities/Support Services Committee meeting next week. Still, they already were starting to think about what lies ahead.
Board Vice President Jim Prochaska said following the meeting that he expects the district will find a good number of qualified applicants, though Iowa generally has seen a decrease in the number of superintendents and administrators.
Board Member Lisa Wittman said she hopes board members can find a new superintendent with experience working in Iowa schools, noting that plenty of meetings and research lie ahead for board members.
“For a superintendent (in a district) the size of Dubuque … I hope that there are some individuals with a lot of experience that are willing to come,” she said.
Also on Tuesday, returning Board Members Nancy Bradley and Anderson Sainci were sworn in for their next four-year terms on the board after being elected in November, as was newcomer Katie Jones.
Prochaska previously was sworn into the two-year, unexpired term to which he was elected.
Jones said following the meeting that she already has been meeting with school and community leaders to look at ways to make COVID-19 testing more equitable in schools. She also has talked to representatives of brain health programs and initiatives and said she was hopeful schools could benefit from those.
She said she was excited to do the work of being on the school board and that she looked forward to learning from other board members and visiting different schools.
“I have a couple days a week off where I would love to get in and volunteer and help out where I can,” she said.