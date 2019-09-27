A Dubuque man arrested Thursday night is accused of dealing three kinds of drugs.
Michael L. Ashford, 39, no permanent address, was arrested at about 9:10 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Butterfield Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. He is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of ecstasy with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of prescription medication.
He also was arrested on a Boone County, Ill., warrant charging aggravated fleeing/obstructing a peace officer.
Court documents state that police pulled over a vehicle in which Ashford was a passenger on Thursday night because officers knew he had the out-of-state warrant. He was carrying $1,471.
An ensuing search of the vehicle prompted by the odor of marijuana turned up a bag that contained six gem baggies of marijuana, a bag of 29 pills "purported to be ecstasy, which field-tested positive for methamphetamine," a bag with 41 alprazolam and nine lorazepam pills, three baggies of cocaine and "an unknown substance wrapped in tinfoil."
Documents state that the other two people in the vehicle denied owning the bag and that the bag appeared to have been tucked between the driver's seat and center console by someone in the back seat. Ashford was the only back-seat passenger when the vehicle was pulled over.