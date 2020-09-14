A woman was seriously injured in a crash involving four vehicles Sunday morning in Dubuque.
Samantha R. White, 32, of Dubuque, was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Joe Jormelu, 34, of Dubuque, was traveling south in the 2500 block of Central Avenue at 6:05 a.m. when Jormelu’s vehicle crossed the center line and struck White’s vehicle, which was traveling north. Jormelu’s vehicle then struck two parked cars in the 2500 block of Central.
Jormelu was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability, improper use of lanes, leaving the scene of an accident and driving while suspended.