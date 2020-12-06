Lauren Fitzgerald hopped off the chairlift today and skied to one side of the top of the snow-covered hill at Sundown Mountain Resort as dozens more people set off down the slope.
“It’s opening weekend – it’s always exciting,” said Fitzgerald, 26, of Dyersville, Iowa.
Sundown opened under blue skies this weekend, with manmade snow covering the beginner run and measures in place to lower the risk of COVID-19.
“We were in a strange position,” said Mark Gordon, Sundown’s general manager. “We finished our season last year just about exactly when COVID began.”
The months in between gave Gordon and his staff an opportunity to watch and learn how other resorts prepared for skiers returning safely to slopes.
“We’ve had an ocean of time to prepare (for this season) and it’s been an interesting ride, watching COVID unfold this summer,” Gordon said. “We learned a lot from New Zealand (ski resorts). We learned a lot from some of the larger ski corporations that needed to make the adjustments and put them in place on an even greater scale than we did. There’s been a lot of cooperation with managers of different resorts calling one another asking, ‘How are you doing it?’ And the sharing of that information has been quite helpful.”
Sundown requires visitors to wear face coverings when they enter a building or are lined up for chairlifts, as well as during all ski and snowboard lessons. Resort operators also recommend that visitors cover their faces when possible in outdoor public spaces at Sundown.
There are also changes indoors at the resort.
“We identified early on that our two major concern areas were our lodges and our rental facility,” Gordon said. “Our previous paradigm was how many people can we pack in the lodge. Now, we have removed two-thirds of the seating in this (north) lodge. One of our biggest challenges is our rental facility. We ended up purchasing an online registration system – SmartPass -- which will allow people to get their rentals outside. One positive out of this is we feel strongly that that system, which we put in place because of COVID, will outlast COVID and allow people to expect to get on the snow, even on our busiest days, within minutes.”
Chestnut Mountain Resort outside Galena, Ill., stated in a social media post Thursday that snowmaking continued at the venue but there would not be enough snow to open this weekend.
Gordon said about 350 people visited Sundown Saturday and expected a similar number today.
Caleb Christiansen, 16, of Asbury, Iowa, rode his snowboard both days at Sundown.
“It was nice, there were a lot of people,” Christiansen said. “Normally, I come out here almost every weekend.”
Gordon has served as Sundown general manager since 2014. He said he expects to be busy this season, in part because of restrictions on indoor activities prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have 75 acres of open area that people are craving,” he said.
Fitzgerald said she appreciated Sundown’s opening.
“It’s nice to have something to do that you can do,” she said.