GALENA, Ill. — Recreational cannabis is legal in Illinois starting today.
However, Jo Daviess County residents will have to take a drive to obtain it legally.
Only 46 businesses in the state are licensed to sell it. All previously were medical marijuana dispensaries, and the closest are in Rockford.
On May 1, the state will award another 75 licenses for dispensaries, and several have been proposed in Jo Daviess County.
Local law enforcement officials are preparing to adjust to the change in law. For some, there are still questions that need to be answered.
“This is uncharted territory,” said Elizabeth Police Chief Scott Toot. “The best comparison I can make is to what police went through in 1933 when Prohibition ended.”
Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Craig Ketelsen said his office has received direction from the Illinois Sheriff’s Association and the state attorney general’s office on how to properly enforce recreational cannabis law.
Recreational cannabis is only legal for people who are at least 21 years old, and it only can be transported in a sealed, child-resistant container that cannot be accessed while the vehicle is moving. It only can be consumed in a private residence or at a dispensary.
Driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.
Ketelsen said enforcing the legal use of recreational cannabis will be very similar to alcohol.
“The approach is practically going to be the same,” he said. “We have to enforce it just as we enforce alcohol laws.”
Ketelsen said his department does not anticipate changing its overall approach.
“We’re not going to do any patrols looking for cannabis,” he said. “There are legal ways to possess cannabis. If someone is using or possessing it illegally, then we will address that.”
However, questions remain, Toot said. For example, previously an officer who smelled cannabis in a car could use it as probable cause for searching the vehicle.
With the law change, Toot said he was unsure if that still will apply.
“We don’t have any case law on this,” he said. “I think that is going to be where these things are figured out, but we just don’t have it now.”
Law enforcement officials in neighboring states also have prepped for the Illinois change.
“We are concerned about what this is going to bring us,” said Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy. “You have to consider those that are going to use legally in Illinois and are going to drive back to Iowa.”