Police said a man tried to stab another person Wednesday in Dubuque, then slashed his tire as he tried to flee.
Nathan D. Ellis, 34, no permanent address, was arrested at 10:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Washington Street on charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, first-degree harassment, two counts of criminal mischief and interference with official acts.
Court documents state that Ellis and Buddy A. Brandenberg, 49, of 1404 Lincoln Ave., got into an argument at about 8:50 a.m. Wednesday at Brandenberg’s residence.
Ellis threatened to kill Brandenberg and tried to stab him with a knife, according to documents.
Brandenberg fled to a nearby vehicle, and Ellis stabbed it, causing the tire to go flat. Ellis then threw a knife at the vehicle as it backed away.
Documents state that Ellis also caused damage to a fence when he left the scene fleeing from police.