For the second consecutive year, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center has been named a 100 Top Hospital by Fortune/IBM Watson Health.
Researchers evaluated 2,675 short-term, acute care hospitals using publicly available clinical, operational and patient satisfaction data and metrics, according to a press release.
This is the third time MercyOne Dubuque has been named to the list. No other hospitals in the Telegraph Herald coverage area made the list.
“To receive the 100 Top Hospitals award is a tremendous accomplishment but to receive it for a second consecutive year and as we emerge from a pandemic makes it very special,” said Kay Takes, president of the Eastern Iowa region of MercyOne, in a press release.
The release states that “as compared to similar hospitals, the hospitals included on the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list had better results on key clinical and operational performance indicators. These include survival rates, patient complications, health-care-associated infections, 30-day mortality and 30-day hospital-wide readmission rates, length of stay, throughput in emergency departments, inpatient expenses, profitability and ratings from patients.”