HOLY CROSS, Iowa — After nearly two decades, a local restaurant is closing its doors this month.
Noonan’s North Bar and Grill in Holy Cross will close on July 12, although the business will still offer catering to the surrounding area.
According to Dave Noonan, who ran the business with his wife Deanna since 2001, several factors played into the decision to close Noonan’s North.
He said the restaurant had been struggling recently due to road construction along U.S. 52, which limited access to Holy Cross. The extended business closures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic this spring only added to the financial burden.
During the closure, the bar offered to-go food, which Dave said was well-received by patrons.
“People were great about ordering. They were driving from Farley and Epworth to get food to-go to help us out,” he said. “We have a great supportive community and surrounding area. They have great support for small businesses.”
Once Gov. Kim Reynolds allowed Iowa restaurants to reopen for indoor dining, Noonan’s North opened with limited hours. Dave emphasized that, once again, the community was very supportive of the restaurant, but keeping the business open simply wasn’t financially feasible.
“This was a really tough decision,” he said. “I have to think about the bottom line.”
Reflecting on the 19 years he’s spent behind the bar, Dave said he will most miss the relationships he’s built with longtime patrons.
“The people are the ones that make you get up and want to go there every day,” he said. “A lot of them were more friends than anything, after 19 years. They’ve been coming here so long, now their kids are coming here as adults. I’ll miss … the camaraderie we had.”
Wendy Ulbrich, of North Buena Vista, said she has been coming to Noonan’s North “probably as long as it’s been open.”
She understands the Noonans’ decision to close, she said, but she’s sad to lose a local gathering place and a family business.
“When you went in, everyone knew your name, and you were always greeted and treated wonderfully,” she said. “They just had great customer service, and the food was always phenomenal.”