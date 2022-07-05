DYERSVILLE, Iowa — James Dyer Jr., an Englishman, was a dominant figure in the progression of the early days of Dyersville. The town is named after him because of his investment, dedication and influence on the early settlement.
Dyer was born Jan. 9, 1820, in Banwell, Sommersetshire, England. When he was a young man, Dyer ran the J. Dyer Store where he sold coffee, tea, wine and general merchandise. He married Ann Andrews in 1939.
Many people referred to Dyer as Judge Dyer, a reference even seen in many old newspaper clippings and historical documents. While Dyer never had a law degree, the name was given because of his sound judgment and advice.
When Dyer was 27, he immigrated to the U.S. with his wife and their three children on Aug. 14, 1847. They settled in Baldwinsville, N.Y., with relatives. In the fall of 1847, Dyer moved westward to Iowa, leaving his wife and children in New York.
At the time, the territory that included the future Dyersville was owned by the government. Dyer bought the acres of the town of Dyersville for $1.25, along with the land north, south and east of Dyersville.
After Dyer purchased the land, Ann and their children also moved to the Dyersville area. They lived on a farm one mile southeast of town, which currently would be behind Beckman Catholic High School. He built a log cabin in which the family lived.
Dyer wrote to many of his friends and family, describing the endless opportunities in the new land. In a letter dated Feb. 23, 1849, Dyersville appeared on the address line for the first time. The encouragement from Dyer resulted in a large influx of English immigrants coming to Dyersville in 1850.
The English culture and prominence kept growing, leading the new land to mirror their culture with large, elegantly furnished manor homes. Dyer built his second home on First Avenue East. Currently, the house is Dyer-Botsford Doll Museum, owned by Dyersville Historical Society.
Dyer inspired construction of new businesses in town, furthering the progression of the small village. By 1853, he had erected a store on the corner of First Avenue and Second Street. He also added a saw mill, grist mill and the first bridge on First Avenue over the Maquoketa River. The bridge remained until 1860, when it was replaced. In 1857, Dyer opened the 80-room Clarendon Hotel.
The railroad also expanded west, coming to Dyersville. The first train arrived on May 5, 1857. Accounts claim there were cheers among the populace. The railroad advanced Dyersville in becoming a public attraction and allowed for hauling goods and freight to destinations 150 miles north and east.
The town kept growing, and 800 people occupied Dyersville in 1857. More stores opened, and property values soared. An eligible part of Dyersville land could sell for $10 to $15 per foot.
The town’s flourishing came to an abrupt halt during the fall of 1857. The Panic of 1857 shook the markets and town, causing Dyer’s enterprises to fail, property values to fall, and the railroad to move westward. The early English settlers began to leave the community to make money elsewhere. Soon, Germans started to immigrate to the area. The town did bounce back during the Civil War. Dyersville played a role in sending men and money to the Union cause.
Dyer died at the age of 44 on Nov. 2, 1864. He is buried at Mount Hope Cemetery along with other early pioneers of Dyersville. He was survived by his wife; a daughter, Ann; and two sons, Henry and James, who were serving in the Union Army.
