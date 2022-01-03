The year’s weather at times was too cold, too hot, too dry and too wet.
The tri-state area experienced drought conditions for much of the spring and summer, and the current winter season arrived later than normal. There were a couple of notable tornadoes and a December windstorm, too.
Here is a month-by-month look at the sun, rain, snow, floods and other local weather headlines of 2021.
JANUARY
Felt like: A traditional, cold January. The coldest spell was Jan. 20 to 24, when Dubuque’s overnight low dipped below zero on three of the five nights.
Snow costs: Dubuque received 21 inches of snow in January — 11 inches more than normal. Clearing that snow cost the City of Dubuque more than $210,000, bringing total winter street and city property maintenance expenditures up to $760,423 by January.
FEBRUARY
Felt like: A near-replay of the bone-chilling polar vortex of 2019. Dubuque’s average monthly temperature was 11 degrees in February, 12.7 degrees below normal. The city’s daytime highs only managed to reach double digits once during a 10-day period from Feb. 6 to 15.
Polar vortex lite: Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan said February’s cold spell differed from the 2019 polar vortex because “temperatures have not dropped as dramatically this time.”
MARCH
Felt like: March came in like a lamb and then went out like a lamb, too. Dubuque had high temperatures above 40 degrees on seven of the first 10 days of the month, and seven of the final 12 days had highs above 50.
A snow day: Forecasters issued a winter storm warning for March 15 for Dubuque County and four neighboring counties, and nine local school districts canceled classes. Dubuque received 3.8 inches of snow in the storm.
APRIL
Felt like: There weren’t enough April showers. Dubuque only received 1.91 inches of rain in April, 1.75 inches below normal.
Forget about a flood threat: Forecasters predicted a below-normal threat for spring flooding on the Mississippi River, and in April, the highest the river rose at Dubuque was 12.75 feet on April 22 — well below the 17-foot flood stage.
MAY
Felt like: Summer started early. Dubuque’s high temperatures soared to an above-normal 86 degrees May 1, and a dozen of the month’s 31 days had high temperatures topping 70 degrees, including three days in the 80s.
But don’t put away your jacket: Seven of the eight nights from May 5 to 12 had low temperatures in the 30s .
JUNE
Felt like: It was never going to rain. Dubuque received a below-normal 4.26 inches of rain in June, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources reported that areas of Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties were suffering from “severe drought.” Dubuque’s hottest day of the year was June 11, when the temperature reached 94 degrees.
Tornado damages buildings: A tornado that touched down near Bernard, Iowa, on June 20 had wind speeds of 90 to 100 mph and damaged trees and farm outbuildings.
JULY
Felt like: There still wasn’t enough rain. Areas of Dubuque County, as well as Grant and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin and Jo Daviess County in Illinois were categorized as being in “severe drought.” The Mississippi River level dropped to 6.99 feet on July 23 at Dubuque, the lowest July level since 2009.
Lightning fire: A lightning strike ignited a fire July 28 at a Dubuque apartment building, causing four apartments to be evacuated.
AUGUST
Felt like: The rain taps finally opened. After several dry months, Dubuque received 5.53 inches of rain in August, 1.58 inches above normal.
Tornado and flooding: A tornado packing winds as high as 160 mph struck Boscobel on Aug. 7, causing damage but not injuries. Later in the month, the Turkey River rose to 22.82 feet on Aug. 30 in Elkader, Iowa, the fourth-highest crest in the city’s history.
SEPTEMBER
Felt like: A warm start to fall. Thirteen days in September had high temperatures in the 80s.
Notable temps: September’s temperatures set the course for Dubuque’s 15th-warmest fall in 83 years.
OCTOBER
Felt like: A nice month. Ten of the 31 days in Dubuque had daytime highs above 70 degrees.
All treat, no weather trick: The daytime temperature reached 51 on Halloween, Oct. 31, in Dubuque and remained in the upper 40s as kids went trick-or-treating that evening.
NOVEMBER
Felt like: A typical November. The average monthly temperature of 37.5 degrees was just slightly above normal.
Multiple-vehicle crash: An unexpected glaze of ice on area roadways the morning of Nov. 27 led to a crash on U.S. 61/151 that involved at least seven vehicles and sent two people — including a City of Dubuque ambulance driver — to the hospital.
DECEMBER
Felt like: It mostly felt like a month other than December. Dubuque temperatures were warmer than normal to start the month, and the high reached 69 degrees on Dec. 15 — the warmest December day in Dubuque’s recorded history.
Winds sweep area: Storms packing winds as high as 69 mph in Dubuque swept across the tri-state area on Dec. 15-16.